Brenda Joyce Hartman Stover
Brenda Joyce Hartman Stover, passed away at her residence on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 76. She was the wife of Terry A. Stover, to whom she was married for 58 years.
Mrs. Stover was born in York on April 13, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Charles R. Hartman and Pearl A. Miller Hartman. Along with her husband, Mrs. Stover is survived by a daughter, Michelle R. Stover of Lancaster, and a sister, Lynda M. Wilson of York. She was preceded in death by a brother, C. Robert Hartman of York and a sister, Darla J. Davis of Clifton, NJ.
Mrs. Stover was an avid watercolor artist and displayed her work at a number of local Lancaster County art shows. She was a member of the Lancaster County Art Association for several years. Her many interests included; antiquing, gourmet cooking, interior decorating, knitting, pottery, quilting, reading, rug hooking, and traveling. Along with her husband, she traveled all over the United States and Canada visiting many National Parks and museums.
Mrs. Stover will be cremated and her ashes scattered over Mt. Equinox in her beloved State of Vermont.
