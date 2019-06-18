Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Reformed Cemetery
Bethel, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Bashore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian J. Bashore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brian J. Bashore Obituary
Brian J. Bashore

Lebanon - Brian J. Bashore, 59, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at York Hospital.

Brian, a son of the late Donald M. and Lucille M. (Arnold) Bashore, was born in Lebanon. He is survived by a son, Andrew S. Bashore, Bethel; three brothers, Rev. Ronald M. Bashore, husband of Linda, Dr. Randy T. Bashore, husband of Gail, and Dale Bashore, husband of Brenda; three sistes, Tina, wife of Scott Sayers, Janice, wife of Leonard Scott, and Michele, wife of Terry Harvey; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, Aug. 10th, at Salem Reformed Cemetery, Bethel. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now