Brian J. Bashore
Lebanon - Brian J. Bashore, 59, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at York Hospital.
Brian, a son of the late Donald M. and Lucille M. (Arnold) Bashore, was born in Lebanon. He is survived by a son, Andrew S. Bashore, Bethel; three brothers, Rev. Ronald M. Bashore, husband of Linda, Dr. Randy T. Bashore, husband of Gail, and Dale Bashore, husband of Brenda; three sistes, Tina, wife of Scott Sayers, Janice, wife of Leonard Scott, and Michele, wife of Terry Harvey; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, Aug. 10th, at Salem Reformed Cemetery, Bethel. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 18, 2019