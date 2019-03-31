|
Brian K. "Chief" Carbaugh
Manheim - Brian K. "Chief" Carbaugh, 53, of Manheim, and formerly of Lititz, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in McVeytown. Born in Mount Union, he was the son of the late Donald Carbaugh. Brian was the loving husband of Jolene N. Williams Carbaugh. Following 20 years of service in the military, Brian retired as a Chief and Medical Corpsman for the U.S. Navy stationed in San Diego, CA. Currently Brian was employed at the Lebanon V.A. Medical Center as the Chief of Sterile Processing Service. Brian enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in McVeytown. He was an avid hunter and was the treasurer of the Delaches Fishing Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife Jolene, is a son, Devin K. Carbaugh of Lititz, a grandson, Kamran K. Carbaugh, four step daughters: Stephanie Collins, Tatania Collins, Kaitlynn Wanamaker, Amanda Wanamaker, two step sons: Thomas Wanamaker, Cody Wanamaker, eight step grandchildren, a brother, David Oburn and a sister, Denise wife of Tony Ewing.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's Life Celebration Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:www.BuchFuneral.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019