Brian Kent "BK" Matlick
Palmyra - Brian Kent "BK" Matlick died peacefully at home on September 2, 2019 in Palmyra, Pa. He was 78.
BK is survived by his wife, Mariann (Utt), as well as his children, Brian Kent Matlick II, his wife, Crissy (Stover) Matlick, and their children, Bronwyn and Quinn, and Chad Matlick and his wife, Christina (Berry) Matlick. He is also survived by his brothers, Gareth Owen Matlick and Kirby Dene Matlick, and his sisters, Sharlene Gordon and Ramona Scarton, along with many nieces and nephews.
BK was born on July 14, 1941, in Marquess, W.Va., to William and Harriett (Hamilton) Matlick. In 1959, he graduated from Fellowsville High School. He attended West Virginia University graduating with a B.S. in Dairy Science in 1963, and a master's degree in 1965. He married Mariann Utt on August 25, 1963. After moving to Marietta, Ohio, he began working for Broughton's Dairy as a field inspector.
In 1965, BK enlisted in the Navy and attained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He served as a line officer on the U.S.S. Monrovia in the Mediterranean and Caribbean seas from 1965-69.
BK and his family moved to Palmyra, Pa., where he started a 25-year career at Hershey Foods. He worked for many years as director of agribusiness, travelling to cocoa-producing countries across the globe and teaching small cocoa farmers how to manage their crops. He launched an agribusiness consultancy in 1993.
BK was active in the Greater Hershey and Palmyra community including membership in the Hershey Rotary Club and president of the Palmyra School Board. At First United Methodist Church, he taught Sunday School and was active in the church's youth program. Despite living most of his life in Pennsylvania, BK remained a dedicated WVU fan. He was helpful to his neighbors, friends and family, who could always count on him.
A Celebration of BK's Life will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 40 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. There will be a memorial service at 12 p.m. during this open house event.
BK's funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, in Marquess, W.Va, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pennsylvania Veterans Foundation at paveterans.org, or to Grace Point Church, Box 269, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Arrangements entrusted to Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Palmyra, PA
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019