|
|
Brian Lee Umbenhauer
Myerstown - Brian Lee Umbenhauer, 53, of Myerstown, died Sunday, January 19, 2020.
He was the husband of Karie E. (Redcay) Umbenhauer. They celebrated their 22nd anniversary on July 26, 2019.
Born in Lebanon on December 4, 1966, he was a son of Harry Umbenhauer and the late Judith (Landis) Umbenhauer.
Brian was employed as a Truck Driver at Miller Buildings Inc. and was a member of Mt. Zion Fire Co. Social Hall.
He was hard working and big hearted. He loved driving truck, spending time with his family, kayaking and his Keystone Light.
In addition to his wife and father, Brian is survived by a daughter, Kaleigh Zimmerman, of Myerstown; sons, Darren Bucher, husband of Heather, of Newmanstown, Dylan Blatt, husband of Tierra, of Fredericksburg, Tyler Zimmerman, of Lebanon and Hunter Umbenhauer, of Myerstown;6 grandchildren; sisters, Debra Brandt and Barbara Tilley; brother Jeffrey Umbenhauer; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held, Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd St., Jonestown. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Final services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to of Philadelphia & Susquehanna Valley 1054 New Holland Avenue Lancaster, PA 17601-7042.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown, were entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020