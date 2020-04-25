|
Brian T. Kuntz
Conewago Township, Dauphin County - Brian T. Kuntz, 47, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
Born December 3, 1972 in Hershey, he was a son of Dolores J. (Brandt) Kuntz of Hershey and the late Charles F. Kuntz.
Brian was a self-employed contractor and sub-contractor for Easy Siders, Hummelstown. A 1991 graduate of Lower Dauphin High School, he enjoyed sports and the outdoors, especially hockey, hunting, fishing, hiking, and being a member of the Middletown Hunters and Anglers Club. Baking bread with his family and developing his woodworking dreams, with his nephew Tanner, were his current passions.
In 2015, Brian met the love of his life, Christy. Together with her son, Thomas, they became a family and instantly knew God brought them together. Thomas and Brian shared a special bond beyond words.
A US Navy veteran, he earned a Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Star. While deployed on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, his commanding officer wrote, "Airman Kuntz' professionalism, initiative, and loyal devotion to duty reflected great credit upon himself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service."
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife Christianne K. (Loney) Kuntz; step-son Thomas C. Heck; siblings Kirby (Janine) Kuntz of Austin, TX, Tracey Kuntz of Scottsdale, AZ, and Sharon (Neil) Herlocher of State College; in-laws Marianne Loney (her late partner, Dr. Walt Watkin) of Harrisburg and Michael (Susan) Loney of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews; his beloved cats Sophie, Rex and Alice; and dogs Gracie and Lilly.
A memorial service will be held at a future date with interment and military honors, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Voice of the Vet, 8401 West Charleston Blvd. #1004, Las Vegas, NV 89117; http://voiceofthevet.us
For service updates and to share condolences visit BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020