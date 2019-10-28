Resources
Brittany Nichole Gilbert

Brittany Nichole Gilbert In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

BRITTANY NICHOLE GILBERT

Who passed away 14 years ago today

November 4, 2005

It is lonely here without you,

We miss you more each day,

For life is not the same to us,

Since you were called away.

If we could have one lifetime wish,

One dream that could come true,

We'd pray to God with all our hearts,

For yesterday and you.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you didn't go alone,

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.

If we had all the world to give,

We'd give it, yes, and more,

To hear your voice, see your smile,

And greet you at the door.

A million times we've needed you,

A million times we've cried,

If love could have saved you dear,

You never would have died.

Your memory is our keepsake

With which we'll never part,

God has you in His keeping,

We have you in our hearts.

Loving you is easy,

We do it every day,

Missing you is a heartache,

That never goes away

ALWAYS OUR PRECIOUS ANGEL FOREVER IN

OUR HEARTS

Sadly Missing You & Loving You Now, Always & Forever

Mom and Dad
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019
