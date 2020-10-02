Brock L. Hower
Lebanon - Brock L. Hower, 73, of Lebanon passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at home.
Born August 11, 1947 in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Morris and Verna (Peffley) Hower and also preceded in death by siblings Ruby Harman, Diann and husband William Boe, Velma and husband John Keller, and Dean Hower.
He was self-employed in pool maintenance while residing in California. A 1965 graduate of Northern Lebanon High School, he was an outstanding drum major for the high school band and played drums in the Alumni Band. Brock was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Lickdale, U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, enjoyed bowling at Palmyra Bowling and playing pinochle with family and friends.
Surviving are his sister Gail and husband Roy Craig; brother in law Norman Harman; sister in law Linda Hower; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
A private service, with military honors, will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 98 Fisher Avenue, Jonestown, PA 17038.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com