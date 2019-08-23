Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Grand View Memorial Park
Annville, PA
1954 - 2019
Annville - Bruce Alan Roth, Annville, passed away in his residence on Tuesday August 20, 2019. He was born in Lebanon on February 27, 1954 a son of the late Kenneth G. Roth, Sr. and Alverta Miller Roth. He had worked for various local companies and loved to bowl as well as spend time at the beach. He was a long-time Dallas Cowboys fan. Bruce is survived by a brother: Dale E. and wife Jamie Roth; nieces: Lynnette wife of Tim Harsh, Katey Roth; nephew: Tyler Roth; great-niece and nephews: Ashley Livering, Zachary Livering and Mitch Harsh. He was preceded in death by a son: Michael Anthony Roth and a brother: Kenneth G. Roth, Jr. Graveside memorial services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019
