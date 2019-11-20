|
Bruce Bernard Kilmoyer
Lebanon - Bruce Bernard Kilmoyer, 73, of Lebanon passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center after a brief illness. He was the husband of Susanne Leahy Kilmoyer, his high school sweat heart. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on June 1, 2019.
Bruce was born on February 22, 1946, the son of the late Bernard and Alma Brandt Kilmoyer of Lebanon. He was a proud 1964 graduate of Lebanon High School where he lettered in baseball and football; he was voted as football captain his senior year. He later played football for the Lebanon Rams. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Albright College and a Master of Education in Sports Management from Millersville University.
He was employed by Northern Lebanon School District as a Social Studies teacher for 36 years, retiring in 2007. During his tenure as a teacher, he also coached football, basketball, and was the head varsity softball coach for many years. He also started the first student volunteer club, which participated in many service projects in the community.
Bruce was a life-long member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church where he participated in many church activities over the years. As a high school senior, he earned his Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America. He was a PIAA registered sports official for 51 years. He officiated football, basketball, baseball, and softball. He was also an American Legion Baseball official. Most recently, he served as the interpreter for the Lebanon Chapter of PIAA Softball Officials. Bruce served as the Coordinator of Umpires for the Lebanon Valley Umpires Association.
In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by his son, Bruce M. Kilmoyer of Lebanon, daughters Beth M. Kilmoyer and Erin S. (Thomas) Penniston, both of Baltimore, MD and his fun loving grandchildren, Aliona, Jude, Camden Bruce, and Matilda, who he adored. Also surviving are sister Gloria (Romeo) Pettinelli of West Hills CA, Uncle and Aunt David and Erma Johnson of Morristown, NJ and many other extended family members.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church (22 South Chestnut Street, Lebanon). A viewing will be held at Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd. (890 Isabel Drive, Lebanon) on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM. Private family interment will be held at Mount Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Bruce's honor can be made to the Cedar Foundation of the Lebanon School District (http://www.lebanon.k12.pa.us/cedar-foundation/). For further information please call 717-272-4634 or to share on line condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019