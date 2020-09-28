Bruce D. Reich
Lebanon - Bruce D. Reich, 72, of Lebanon, died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home. He was born on Sunday, April 11, 1948 to the late Mildred Reich in Ephrata. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. Bruce was a life member of VFW and Hemlock Field Archers. Surviving are wife Nila L. Reich nee Patton; son Craig T. Patches; grandchildren Melinda Snesavage, Tyler Patches, Alicia Rohland, Emily Donato; great grandchildren Dalton, Hayden, Elaina, Jordan; sister Beverly J. Troupe. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 855 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com