1/
Bruce D. Reich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce D. Reich

Lebanon - Bruce D. Reich, 72, of Lebanon, died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home. He was born on Sunday, April 11, 1948 to the late Mildred Reich in Ephrata. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. Bruce was a life member of VFW and Hemlock Field Archers. Surviving are wife Nila L. Reich nee Patton; son Craig T. Patches; grandchildren Melinda Snesavage, Tyler Patches, Alicia Rohland, Emily Donato; great grandchildren Dalton, Hayden, Elaina, Jordan; sister Beverly J. Troupe. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 855 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved