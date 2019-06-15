|
Bruce E. Blessing
Lebanon, PA - Bruce Edward Blessing, 82, of Myerstown passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Cedar Haven. He courageously lived and dealt with his chronic health problems the past 2 years. He was the husband of Linda L. (Potteiger) Blessing with whom he celebrated over 62 years of life together.
Bruce was born in Lebanon on September 7, 1936. He was the son of the late Ralph Blessing and Evelyn (Firestine) Blessing Beaird. His sister Marion (Blessing) Kling and brother Dean Blessing predeceased him. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School, Class of 1954 and served in the Air Force Reserves for 10 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children Beverly (Steven) Heishman, Audrey (Bryon) Spitler, and Christine (Michael) Weatherby of Lebanon and Lorna (Stephen) Wagner of Hummelstown. Surviving grandchildren are Stephanie Heishman (David) Predko of Dover, Erik Bingaman of Harrisburg, Michael (Erika) Wagner of Mechanicsburg and Anthony (Kayla) Blessing of Kelso, WA. Great grandchildren include Kaitlyn and Connor Predko, Erik L. Bingaman, and Wilder and Thatcher Blessing.
During his adult years he worshipped in the Lutheran Church.
Bruce cared deeply for his family and always supported them. To them he was the beacon of light shining in a storm and or an anchor when it was needed. Bruce enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and school activities. He delighted in visits from his great grandchildren.
His love of steam engines, model railroading, operating a HAM radio (KE3AM), fishing, watching car racing and football games, and swimming began during his elementary school years and continued throughout his life. At age 13 he obtained his Amateur HAM Radio license. Bruce passed on his appreciation for steam locomotives, model railroading, and fishing to his children and grandchildren.
For 30 years he vacationed for a week with his wife and family members at Fenwick Island, Delaware, Ocean City, MD, or Bethany Beach, Delaware. He enjoyed vacationing in the Poconos and Virginia. He visited historical sites and Civil War battlefields.
Bruce was employed as a machinist at No-Mend Hosiery, Textile Machine Works and North American Rockwell. He retired from Murry's Steaks in 1998 as the plant engineer. He applied his mechanical, electrical, and construction knowledge/ abilities to further his professional career, build model train platforms, design and complete home renovations/ projects, and help others.
Graveside services will be held in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 15, 2019