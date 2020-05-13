|
Bruce E. Keller
Bruce E. Keller, 73, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He passed away at his residence after a long struggle with serious health issues.
He was the husband of Teresa L. Moyer-Keller, with whom he had celebrated 15 years of marriage in October.
Born on January 27, 1947, he was the son to the late Ray M. and Mary E. (Wallace) Keller of Richland.
He was a 1965 graduate of ELCO and graduated from Goldey-Beacom College with a degree in accounting.
He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1968-1971 and was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany during the Vietnam War.
He was retired from Carlos R. Leffler, Inc. after 29 years of service. He later worked part-time at HersheyPark and then as a Recycling Attendant at the Greater Lebanon Refuse Authority.
He enjoyed motorcycle/trike riding, bowling, reading, hunting and spending time in the mountains.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jillian B. Keller, fiancé of Allen M. Moyer, and her son, Alexander J. Wells, all of Mechanicsburg; and a step-daughter, Sarah A. Moyer, of Lebanon.
Please omit flowers. His request was for memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Lebanon County Humane Society, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.
Arrangements are entrusted to The Grose Funeral Home, 358 West Washington Avenue, Myerstown, PA 17067. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family in accordance with current regulations regarding public gatherings. Bruce will be laid to rest in the military cemetery at Fort Indiantown Gap. Online condolences can be left at www.GroseFH.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2020