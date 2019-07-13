Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Indiantown National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Myerstown - Calista A. Jones, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Stone Ridge Towne Centre, Myerstown. She was the wife of Kenneth W. Jones LCdr, USN Ret. of Myerstown. They had just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 22nd.

Born in Portland, ME, on May 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Leona P. (Towle) Morong. Calista graduated from Portland High School with the class of 1952. She worked as a legal stenographer for Verrill Dana Attorneys at Law in New England. She also was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, sewing, ceramics, military lifestyle of traveling and seeing new places. Most of all she enjoyed just spending time with her beloved family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons Dr. Scott K. husband of Bettina Jones of Landenberg and Timothy W. husband of Brenda Jones of Lebanon; grandchildren Elaina wife of Maj. Ryan Brock, Carla Jones, Patrick W. husband of Vivian Jones and Cassandra Jones and great grandson Austin Winslow Jones. She was preceded in death by brother Paul Morong; sisters Lois J. Brackett and Helen Parmenter.

Graveside service will be on Monday, July 15, at 9:30 am at Indiantown National Cemetery, Annville. A procession will form at 9:00 am from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 13, 2019
