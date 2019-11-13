|
|
Captain Russel Theodore Lerch
Palmyra - Captain Russel Theodore Lerch, 81, of Palmyra, PA passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born December 26, 1937, in Freeport, NY, he was a son of the late Russel O. and Josephine (Mentzer), Lerch.
Captain Lerch served 38 years in the US Navy Air Reserves. He worked for IBM and AMP, Inc. Among his many achievements, he turned around a loss division into a profit within 1 year of being assigned to it. In spite of his 2 brain surgeries, he loved traveling in his retirement and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his loving wife of 26 years, Rowena C. (Twitchell) Lerch; 2 sons, David Lerch and Gregory Harrison; 1 daughter, Patricia Lerch; 6 grandchildren, Jack and Sam Lerch, and Alex, Sophia, Alisa, and Katya Harrison; and 4 nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Lerch.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, 3 PM, at Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA 17042. Visitation will be from 2 PM-3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Russel's name to: Hearts of Hope Ukraine, c/o Linda Bolland, 30 Mahion Ave, Gorham, ME 04038.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
