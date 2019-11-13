Services
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Lebanon Valley Bible Church
1482 Horseshoe Pike
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Captain Lerch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Captain Russel Theodore Lerch


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Captain Russel Theodore Lerch Obituary
Captain Russel Theodore Lerch

Palmyra - Captain Russel Theodore Lerch, 81, of Palmyra, PA passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born December 26, 1937, in Freeport, NY, he was a son of the late Russel O. and Josephine (Mentzer), Lerch.

Captain Lerch served 38 years in the US Navy Air Reserves. He worked for IBM and AMP, Inc. Among his many achievements, he turned around a loss division into a profit within 1 year of being assigned to it. In spite of his 2 brain surgeries, he loved traveling in his retirement and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 26 years, Rowena C. (Twitchell) Lerch; 2 sons, David Lerch and Gregory Harrison; 1 daughter, Patricia Lerch; 6 grandchildren, Jack and Sam Lerch, and Alex, Sophia, Alisa, and Katya Harrison; and 4 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Lerch.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, 3 PM, at Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA 17042. Visitation will be from 2 PM-3 PM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Russel's name to: Hearts of Hope Ukraine, c/o Linda Bolland, 30 Mahion Ave, Gorham, ME 04038.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Captain's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of PA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -