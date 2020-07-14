1/1
Carl A. Thierwechter Sr.
1940 - 2020
Carl A. Thierwechter Sr.

Palmyra - Carl A. Thierwechter Sr, 79, passed away Friday July 3, 2020. Carl was the husband of 18 years to the late Faye S. Thierwechter. He was born in Lebanon County August 28, 1940 the son of the late Leroy & Edna Rhine Thierwechter. Carl enjoyed bowling, fishing, boating, the beach & working on vehicles. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR & shooting pool. Carl is survived by his children; Carl Thierwechter Jr (Jenny), Julie Heintzelman (Jeremy), Brian Thierwechter (Michelle), stepdaughter; Tina Klinger (Butch), sister; Betty Geist, grandchildren; Chad Thierwechter, Shawn Thierwechter, Renee Thierwechter, Keith Phillips, Bryant Firestone, Nicole Neal, Alexis Geesaman, Brian Boltz , Celena Heintzelman, Isabella Heintzelman, Gabe Heintzelman & Cheyanne, Morgan and Kianna, and 12 great grandchildren. Carl was preceded by son; Jesse Thierwechter, grandson; Jason Thierwechter, & brothers; Guy Thierwechter & Ray Thierwechter. A graveside service will be held on Thursday July 16, 2020 at 11:00am at Goshert's Zion Cemetery 1588 Mt Zion Rd Lebanon PA 17046. rohlandfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Goshert's Zion Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
