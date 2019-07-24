Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl A. Wolfe


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl A. Wolfe Obituary
Carl A. Wolfe

Myerstown - Carl A. Wolfe, 88, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.

Born in Myerstown on August 22, 1930, he was the son of the late Clarence and Irene (Bender) Wolfe.

Carl served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was employed as a mechanic at Mark's Exxon, Myerstown, for nearly 50 years. Carl enjoyed going out to eat.

He is survived by longtime caregivers and friends, Mark and Cheryl Newswanger, of Myerstown.

A graveside service will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now