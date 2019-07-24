|
Carl A. Wolfe
Myerstown - Carl A. Wolfe, 88, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.
Born in Myerstown on August 22, 1930, he was the son of the late Clarence and Irene (Bender) Wolfe.
Carl served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was employed as a mechanic at Mark's Exxon, Myerstown, for nearly 50 years. Carl enjoyed going out to eat.
He is survived by longtime caregivers and friends, Mark and Cheryl Newswanger, of Myerstown.
A graveside service will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 24, 2019