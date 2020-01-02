|
|
Carl E. Fake
Annville - Carl E. Fake, 91, of Annville, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Ethel A. "Tootie" Kreider. On May 22nd, they celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary.
Born in Cornwall on July 15, 1928, he was the son of the late John H. and Catherine Chernich Fake. Carl grew up in Miners Village and graduated from the Cornwall School. He was proud to have been employed by Bethlehem Steel and worked in the Cornwall Ore Mines for 23 years. He then transferred to Millard's Quarry after the '72 flood and was there until he retired. He was the King of Pinochle, enjoyed doing the jumbles in the paper, and watching the Phillies. He loved vegetable gardening, planting fruit trees and sharing the produce with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting and going to the casino. He liked repairing watches, clocks, TVs and appliances. He was a self-taught mechanic, carpenter, plumber and electrician. His family and friends were everything to him. He was a loving and forgiving man of deep faith. He saw good in everyone, and he loved to talk to people no matter where he was. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and he will never be forgotten.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Joseph E. and his wife Mary Fake of Lebanon; daughters Mary C. wife of Robert Hoberg of Jonestown, Betty J. Kindt of Annville and Tina M. wife of Kenneth Heisey of Jonestown; step-sons Glenn Wolfe of Atlanta, GA and Greg Wolfe of Annville; brother Reginald (Eleanor) Fake of Lancaster; sister Judy Rhoades of Aiken, SC; nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren; two step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Mary Blair Fake, sons Carl M. and John H. Fake, granddaughter Billie J.L. Deitzler, brother Howard Fake, and sisters Joan Fake and Dorothy Brendel.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020