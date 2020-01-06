|
|
Carl F. Shiner
Lebanon - Carl F. Shiner, 88, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Cedar Haven. He was born on Saturday, November 14, 1931 to the late Russell Shiner and Josephine Shiner nee Ail in Lebanon. He worked as a mechanic for Hershey Foods. He was a veteran of the Air Force during the Korean War. Carl enjoyed cars and was a handyman. Surviving are wife Eleanor S. Shiner nee Stellar; daughter Elainea M. Speelman and spouse Dave, Harrisburg; sister Josephine Rudegeair. He was preceded in death by son Kregg Shiner; brothers Clifford Shiner, Frank Shiner; sisters Ethel Kreider, Ellen Shiner. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, with full military honors, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Church of St. Cecilia, 120 E. Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020