Carl Frederick Kreiser
Sterling Heights, MI - Carl Frederick "Fritz" Kreiser died peacefully on June 29 in Sterling Heights, Mich. at the age of 103.
Fred was born in May 1916 in Lebanon, Pa. to John Roman Kreiser, a steel worker, and Nora Ella Shay Kreiser. He was preceded in death by his sisters Violet Moeckel and Martha "Motz" Wolfe; his brother Oscar Gordon "Pete" Kreiser; and his nephew Earl "Jug" Wolfe.
Fred married his first wife Juanita Vivian Cizek in 1943. She died in 1993. He married his second wife Mary Rose Wilde in 1998.
Fred is survived by his wife Mary Rose; sons Creston and his wife Vicki and Craig and his wife Marie; grandchildren Matthew and his wife Jessica, Kevin, and Kelly; four great-grandchildren; niece Joan Douglas and step-niece Patrice Kreiser Shalit. He is also survived by stepchildren: Ronald and wife Karen; Wayne and wife Paula; Christina Stover; Karen Cynowa; Leslie; and their families.
Fred attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Lebanon and was the first acolyte. He belonged to Trinity's Boy Scout Troop 8 and achieved the rank of Life Scout. He reminisced about Camp Strauss where he was waterfront director for many years. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1934 where he was the vice president of his class. Fred graduated from Duke University in 1939 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He ranked Number 1 in the College of Engineering's Class of '39. He was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society and seven other scholastic honor societies. He also attended Harvard University, M.I.T., University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Institute of Technology, and Cornell University's School of Business Administration.
Fred was a draftsman and engineer at Bethlehem Steel in Lebanon; then deputy chief at the War Department Pittsburgh Ordnance Division. Fred served proudly in the U.S. Navy as a radar officer during World War II as a Lieutenant (junior grade) on the USS Bennington II (CV-20) operating in the western Pacific. This was a significant event in his life.
Fred was vice president of marketing and a director at the former Edwin L. Wiegand Company (now Chromalox) in Pittsburgh; director of marketing at the Climate Control Division of the Singer Company in New York City; and a manufacturer's representative of climate control systems in New England. He was also a director of Randomatic Data Systems, Inc. He was awarded a patent for a segmented sacrificial anode attachment to water heating element.
Fred enjoyed working around the house. He built their house in Ivoryton, Conn.
He and his wife Juanita celebrated their 15th anniversary with a cruise on the SS Queen of Bermuda. Fred and Juanita enjoyed working together combining their talents to create her dream of opening a Christmas shop. After Fred retired, he and Juanita returned to Pa. They usually spent the winters in Boca Raton. After Juanita became ill, Fred dedicated himself to taking the greatest care of her and did intensive learning about her medical condition.
Fred enjoyed living in Boca Raton where he enjoyed walking along the ocean and playing golf. He was active in his homeowner association. He enjoyed traveling in Italy and Russia.
While married to Mary Rose, they lived in Delray Beach. In his eighties, he took dancing lessons and they would go dancing to enjoy each other's company. They enjoyed traveling and visited places such as Jamaica, Key West, Michigan, Canada, Hawaii and the Caribbean. Later, they moved into an independent living community in Sterling Heights.
Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 10, 2019