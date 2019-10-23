Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Gravel Hill United Methodist Church
131 Gravel Hill Road
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Gravel Hill United Methodist Church
131 Gravel Hill Road
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Cassel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl G. Cassel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl G. Cassel Obituary
Carl G. Cassel

Palmyra - Carl G. Cassel, 89, of Palmyra passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Born March 9, 1930 in Palmyra, he was a son of the late Ralph Cassel and Mary (Hostetter) Wunderlich and also preceded in death by brothers Richard E. Cassel and Harold L. Cassel. Carl was raised by his uncle Spencer Cassel and wife Kate until he joined the Marines in 1951.

Retired as manager with 42 years of service from Roy E. Miller Oil Company, he was a member of Gravel Hill United Methodist Church, Palmyra and a U. S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years Irma J. (Shirk) Cassel; children Gregory A., husband of Joni Cassel, Vicki L., wife of Kevin Groft, David S. Cassel, Thomas L., husband of Lorraine Cassel and Frederick C. Cassel; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his church, 131 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra preceded by a viewing beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment, with military honors, 2:00 PM Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gravel Hill United Methodist Church, 131 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buse Funeral Home
Download Now