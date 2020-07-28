Carl G. GoodMt. Gretna - Carl G. Good, 91, of Mt. Gretna, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Frey Village in Middletown. He was the husband of the late Peggy A. Good.Born in Manheim on May 17, 1929, he was the son of the late Paul and Annie (Gingrich) Good. Carl was a Veteran of the US Army. He worked in the shipping department for Warner-Lambert in Lititz. He attended Victory Christian Fellowship Church, was a lifetime member of Elstonville Sportsmen's Association and enjoyed hunting.Surviving is a daughter Linda Brinkarhoff of New York, a brother Jerry D. Good of Mt. Joy, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers Clair G. Good and Glenn G. Good.Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 3rd at 11 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Grand View Memorial Park.