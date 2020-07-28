1/
Carl G. Good
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl G. Good

Mt. Gretna - Carl G. Good, 91, of Mt. Gretna, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Frey Village in Middletown. He was the husband of the late Peggy A. Good.

Born in Manheim on May 17, 1929, he was the son of the late Paul and Annie (Gingrich) Good. Carl was a Veteran of the US Army. He worked in the shipping department for Warner-Lambert in Lititz. He attended Victory Christian Fellowship Church, was a lifetime member of Elstonville Sportsmen's Association and enjoyed hunting.

Surviving is a daughter Linda Brinkarhoff of New York, a brother Jerry D. Good of Mt. Joy, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers Clair G. Good and Glenn G. Good.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 3rd at 11 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Grand View Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved