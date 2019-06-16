|
|
Carl L. Ceresini
Lebanon - Carl L. Ceresini, 90 of Lebanon passed away at the Lebanon VA Medical Center, Monday afternoon, June 10, 2019. Born on April 22, 1929, in Lebanon he was the son of the late Dominic and Bertha "Bellonia" Scaricamazza Ceresini. Carl was the husband of Helen M. Hoffman Ceresini who preceded him in death on May 11, 2017.
Carl served in the United States Army Air Force from 1946-1949. Carl owned and operated Ceresini Auto Recon Shop in Lebanon for many years. He was a member of the of K of C Council 9875, Annville. He attended St. Paul the Apostle Church in Annville. Carl and his wife enjoyed RV Traveling and lived in Tuscon, AZ for 20 years after retirement. He enjoyed woodworking and doing puzzles.
Carl will be missed by his son, Cory L. Ceresini of Lebanon; daughters, Rita M., wife of Gary Garson of Lebanon, Debra A. Carpenter-Madden, wife of Kevin Madden of Annville and Connie L., wife of Michael Kauffman of Millsboro, DE; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert, Frank, Henry (Nick), Amos and Louis.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carl's Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11 AM from St. Paul the Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville, PA. Friends will be received at the church on Thursday from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Carl's memory may be made to the Lebanon VA Hospice, 1700 South Lincoln Ave, Lebanon 17042. Arrangements entrusted to Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., Lebanon. For further information please call 717-272-4634 or to submit an online condolence visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 16, 2019