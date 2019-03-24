Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Leininger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl R. Leininger Jr.


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl R. Leininger Jr. Obituary
Carl R. Leininger, Jr.

Myerstown - Carl R. Leininger, Jr., 63, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse, Philadelphia, with his family by his side.

He was the husband of Debra L. (Wenzler) Leininger, to whom he was married 42 years on November 22, 2018.

Born in Lebanon, PA on November 8, 1955, he was the son of the late Carl R., Sr. and Doris C. (Brubaker) Leininger.

A graduate of ELCO High School, he was vice president and co-owner of Pinky's Furniture & Carpet, Myerstown. Carl was a member of the Williamson Lodge #307 F&AM, Womelsdorf, and the Mt. Aetna Fire Company. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, trap shooting, cooking, and served as a handyman for his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jaclyn, wife of David Steed, of Reinholds; a grandson, Spencer; sisters, Dawn, wife of Robert Stohler, of Myerstown, Portia, wife of Richard Deibler, of Myerstown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse, 1800 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19146.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now