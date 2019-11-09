Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Millinder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl W. Millinder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl W. Millinder Obituary
Carl W. Millinder

Newmanstown - Carl W. Millinder, 34, of Newmanstown, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born in Lebanon on September 8, 1985, a son of James Engle of Jonestown and Lisa Wingert of Newmanstown. He was a former member of the Millcreek Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed tinkering with cars and computers. He was employed by Guarda Security of Reading. Carl is survived by siblings, Stacia Millinder of Lancaster; James Millinder, Cynthia Clemens, Brittany Newmaster, Alan Millinder and Michael John Wingert all of Newmanstown; Stephen Wingert of Denver; grandmothers, Phyllis Gettle of Newmanstown and Bertha Lewis of Canada; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his adopted father, Harry Thomas Millinder. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1 pm in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown with a viewing beginning on Tuesday at 11 am. Interment will be made in the Millbach Cemetery. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -