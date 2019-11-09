|
Carl W. Millinder
Newmanstown - Carl W. Millinder, 34, of Newmanstown, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born in Lebanon on September 8, 1985, a son of James Engle of Jonestown and Lisa Wingert of Newmanstown. He was a former member of the Millcreek Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed tinkering with cars and computers. He was employed by Guarda Security of Reading. Carl is survived by siblings, Stacia Millinder of Lancaster; James Millinder, Cynthia Clemens, Brittany Newmaster, Alan Millinder and Michael John Wingert all of Newmanstown; Stephen Wingert of Denver; grandmothers, Phyllis Gettle of Newmanstown and Bertha Lewis of Canada; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his adopted father, Harry Thomas Millinder. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1 pm in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown with a viewing beginning on Tuesday at 11 am. Interment will be made in the Millbach Cemetery. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019