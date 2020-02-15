Resources
More Obituaries for Carlin Brightbill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlin E. Brightbill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlin E. Brightbill Obituary
Carlin E. Brightbill

Carlin E. Brightbill, age 89, originally of Camp Hill, PA passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 at Genesis Rehab, Bridgeville, PA.

Born in Lebanon, PA he was the son of the late Hiram and Beulah Brightbill.

Beloved husband of 64 years to Marilyn Brightbill; loving father of Melodie (Phil) Burrus, Lucinda (Don) Kalkbrenner, and TC (Carole) Brightbill; cherished grandfather of Tara, Tiffany, Ali, Jake, Matthew and Katie and several great grandchildren.

He was a proud US Navy Veteran.

Services will be private at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -