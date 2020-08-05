1/
Carmen L. Forney
1927 - 2020
Carmen L. Forney

Palmyra - Carmen L. Forney, 93, of Palmyra, passed away on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Londonderry Village. She was the wife of the late John J. Forney, who passed away in 2003.

Carmen was born on April 3, 1927 in Lancaster, CA to the late Leroy and Lillian Bassler. She was raised in a foster home by Abram and Ada Zimmerman. She was a homemaker and also a nurse's aid at The Lebanon Valley Home in Annville. She was a member of Fontana UC Church, Farm Women Group 15 and WCTU. She enjoyed working with her flowers and quilting.

She is survived by her children, Alice M. Copenhaver and her husband Mark of Lebanon, Janet L. Wenger of Annville, Carl E. Forney and his wife Kathleen of Greencastle, Gary L. Forney and his wife Jane of Lebanon, 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She was the last of her immediate family, as she was preceded in death by her siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11AM at Fontana UC Church, 22 Fontana Ave, Lebanon, PA. Interment will be at Mt. Annville Cemetery.

There will be a visitation on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 5PM-7PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville.

Because of recent health concerns, masks are encouraged when attending the events, but they are not mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church. Please mail to: Fontana Chapel, c/o Homer Kreider, 1050 Country View Lane, Lebanon, PA 17042.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
