Carol A. Frantz
Lebanon - Carol A. Frantz, 75, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of Robert L. Frantz. On November 18th, they would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.
Born in Lebanon on April 14, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Geraldine J. Kneasel Schafebook. She was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She enjoyed baking, sewing, crocheting, and she especially loved horses.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons Michael C. Frantz of N. Cornwall Twp., and Jeff L. and his wife Kristin Frantz of Great Mills, MD; sister Sandra Sweigert of Jonestown; granddaughter Amber; and brothers-in-law Charles Frantz of Lebanon and John Frantz of Media.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019