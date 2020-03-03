Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Simone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Simone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Simone Obituary
Carol Ann Simone

Lebanon - Carol Ann Simone, 80, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Angelo C. Simone. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey on September 12, 1939, Carol was a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Peters) DeGroat.

Carol is survived by two children, Marie "Sue" and Joseph.; four step-children, Maryann, Barbara, Dawn, and David; and two brothers, William and Robert. She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen.

A viewing will be held from 10-11 am on Monday, March 9th, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Paul The Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -