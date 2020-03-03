|
|
Carol Ann Simone
Lebanon - Carol Ann Simone, 80, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Angelo C. Simone. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey on September 12, 1939, Carol was a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Peters) DeGroat.
Carol is survived by two children, Marie "Sue" and Joseph.; four step-children, Maryann, Barbara, Dawn, and David; and two brothers, William and Robert. She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen.
A viewing will be held from 10-11 am on Monday, March 9th, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Paul The Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020