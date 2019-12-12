|
Carol E. Dean
Lebanon - Carol Dean (80) entered through the gates of heaven and was reunited with her beloved spouse, Douglas Dean, and met her Savior face to face on December 8, 2019. She entered this world in a little town in Georgia that no longer exists on March 9, 1939. She moved to Michigan with her parents, Eulus and Bessie (Smith) Hamil and her siblings when she was very young. Those who knew Carol would describe her as kind and gentle. She always had a beautiful smile and a kind word for everyone she met. She was pleasant to those who cared for her until the very end. Many would be surprised to know that she although she was little, she was fierce. She was fierce in her love, particularly for her daughter, Teresa Williams and her granddaughter, Susannah Williams. Heaven help anyone who hurt the people she loved. She was a defender of the underdog and manifested Jesus' love to those who were fortunate enough to cross her path. She had a mischievous streak that she usually kept hidden, but it would come out from time to time in a pithy comment. She loved nothing more than to spend time with her family and friends. She made friends everywhere she went, whether it was the 21 years she lived in Southern California, or the 9 years she lived in Dallas, PA, or the 14 years she lived in Snellville, GA. She and Doug always found a church family to be a part of, most recently Lebanon Bible Fellowship when they moved it Lebanon in 2008 to be closer to their daughter and granddaughter. She enjoyed her women's groups, going to lunch and playing games. She will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her daughter and granddaughter she is survived by two brothers, James "Hap", husband of Jan, John, husband of Jerry, and her sister Francis, wife of Lyle Sebright. She was preceded to heavn her sister and brother-in-law, Chris and John Venlet, and her brother Clifford Hamil. A celebration of life service will be held at the beginning of February at Lebanon Bible Fellowship church. In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness for someone, give a big hug to those you love, and be kind to yourself.
