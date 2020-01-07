|
|
Carol E. Kreiser
Grantville - Carol E. Kreiser, 78, of Grantville, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Levi R. Kreiser, Sr.
Born in Sheridan, Schuylkill Co., on June 14, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Samuel J. and Buella M. Zipp Adley. She was a member of the Moonshine United Zion Church. Carol wants everyone to remember her as a one that loved laughter and she loved to give. Over the years she gave to many charities and she was always helping others even before her own needs. She especially loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her sons Levi R. Kreiser, Jr., and his wife Gail of Grantville and Brian D. Kreiser and his companion Marie Boyce of Harrisburg; daughter Crystal S. wife of Richard Buechner of New Bunker Hill; brother Robert Adley of Grantville; sister Jean Neidlinger of Myerstown; eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Russell E. Kreiser; infant daughters Belinda Jane and Angela Dawn; and brothers Samuel, Charles and Ronald Adley.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, Tower City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, Pa 17033 or to your .
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020