Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
1800 Oak St.
Lebanon, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
1800 Oak St.
Lebanon, PA
Carol F. Artz


1942 - 2019
Lebanon, PA - Carol F. Artz, 76, Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday September 24, 2019 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Reynold C. "Gus" Artz. Carol was born in Lebanon on October 29, 1942 a daughter of the late Lester and Minerva Sonnon Miller. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School class of 1961. She was a very active member of Messiah Lutheran Church where she served on the Altar Guild and was a crucifer. She so enjoyed visiting and ministering to shut-ins and taking some of her home-made baked goods to cheer them up. She was a member of the Silver Sneakers. Her sunshine; however, was her only granddaughter: Ashley. Carol is survived by her son: Daryl L. husband of Karen Artz and her granddaughter: Ashley M. wife of Michael Witherow. She is also survived by two sisters: Terry wife of George Wilson and Linda wife of Dennis Young. She was preceded in death by sisters: Betty Homan and Shirl Whitman. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:30 am. In Messiah Lutheran Church 1800 Oak St., Lebanon, PA 17042 where a viewing will take place from 9:00 am to the time of service. Interment will be made in Grand View Memoral Park. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Lebanon County Christian Ministries 250 S. 7th St., Lebanon, PA 17042 or to the Humane Society of Lebanon County 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019
