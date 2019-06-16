Services
Carol Heck Johnson

Carol Heck Johnson

Lebanon, MO - Carol Heck Johnson, formerly of Lebanon, MO, passed away from this earth to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of June 11, 2019.

Carol is preceded by her parents Clifford and Carrie Heck of Salem, Ill and her son, David Johnson formally of Lebanon. Carol was a graduate from the University of Illinois with a degree in Journalism and Communication in Broadcasting.

She raised her son David and her daughter Karen in Lebanon where she was the General Manager for Landau's marine accessory mail order division for 1988 - 1990. Carol later moved to Salem Illinois to be closer to parents where she opedend The Warehouse Event Venue. Carol leaves behind two sisters and a brother, Martha Heck Steihl of Salem, Ill, Kathy Heck Clinard of Springfield, MO, a brother, Allen Heck of Cuba, MO; two daughters, Kristina Johnson Jones of Flower Mound TX and Karen Johnson Myers formally of Lebanon MO, eight nieces and nephews, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services are pending at the Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home, Cameron Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Texas Oncology Foundation, 12221 Merit Dr., Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75251 or online at

www.texasoncologyfoundation.org
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 16, 2019
