Carol VanRaay (Taylor)
Lebanon - How do you summarize the life of an amazing person in a few paragraphs? Carol VanRaay (Taylor) of Lebanon passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019. She was 78. During her time here, she touched so many lives in so many ways. She was a 1961 graduate of Chestnut Hill Nursing School, Philadelphia. She was the driving force in the creation of Life Support Facility (Renova Center) and became the first director in 1976. Her daughter Carey was one of the original residents. She was a volunteer in many capacities including, Arthritis Foundation, Ombudsman, American Red Cross - she was sent to NY following the attacks on 9/11/01 to help with nurse staffing. She was a Penn State Master Gardner and loved every second of it.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lillian and Harry Creamer, her daughters Kimberly, Carey and son Theodore. She is survived by her daughter Evelyn Taylor of Lebanon, sisters Barbara of TX, Nancy of PA and Sandy of NY and grandchildren Alex, Katie, William and Tyler.
Carol had a grace, class and humility that is not seen in a lot of people today. She made a profound impact on everyone she met and will be missed greatly.
The family would like to invite everyone who knew Carol to join in a celebration of her life at 1pm on Saturday, February 23 at Messiah Lutheran Church on Oak Street in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made to Renova Center in Lebanon.
We know that she will keep the gardens in Heaven tended and will keep watch over her loved ones. Rest in peace mom, grandma and sister and say hi to everyone for us until we see you all again.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019