Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Oak Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol VanRaay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol (Taylor) VanRaay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol (Taylor) VanRaay Obituary
Carol VanRaay (Taylor)

Lebanon - How do you summarize the life of an amazing person in a few paragraphs? Carol VanRaay (Taylor) of Lebanon passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019. She was 78. During her time here, she touched so many lives in so many ways. She was a 1961 graduate of Chestnut Hill Nursing School, Philadelphia. She was the driving force in the creation of Life Support Facility (Renova Center) and became the first director in 1976. Her daughter Carey was one of the original residents. She was a volunteer in many capacities including, Arthritis Foundation, Ombudsman, American Red Cross - she was sent to NY following the attacks on 9/11/01 to help with nurse staffing. She was a Penn State Master Gardner and loved every second of it.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lillian and Harry Creamer, her daughters Kimberly, Carey and son Theodore. She is survived by her daughter Evelyn Taylor of Lebanon, sisters Barbara of TX, Nancy of PA and Sandy of NY and grandchildren Alex, Katie, William and Tyler.

Carol had a grace, class and humility that is not seen in a lot of people today. She made a profound impact on everyone she met and will be missed greatly.

The family would like to invite everyone who knew Carol to join in a celebration of her life at 1pm on Saturday, February 23 at Messiah Lutheran Church on Oak Street in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made to Renova Center in Lebanon.

We know that she will keep the gardens in Heaven tended and will keep watch over her loved ones. Rest in peace mom, grandma and sister and say hi to everyone for us until we see you all again.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.