Carole L. Blauch Tonini
Lebanon - Carole L. Blauch Tonini, 77, of Lebanon died Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Cedar Haven Nursing Home, Lebanon.
She was born in Lebanon on June 27, 1942, and was the daughter of the late George H. and Pearl M. Reed Blauch. She had worked as a licensed Real Estate Agent.
Carole was a 1960 graduate of South Lebanon High School and a member of Faith Baptist Church, Lebanon. She wanted everyone who she came in contact with to come to know the Lord and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sons, Brian "Scott" Peiffer and James "Jim" Peiffer both of Lebanon, 4 grandchildren Lisa, Sara, Daniel, and Eliza, and siblings Ronald (Sally) Blauch, Judy (Charles) Reilly, Thomas (Teena) Blauch, David (Toni) Blauch, Larry (Audrey) Blauch, Franklin (Kim) Blauch all of Lebanon and Patrick (Ruth) Blauch of Illinois, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter Rochelle "Sissy" Peiffer, a son David Mark Peiffer, and a brother George, Jr., and wife Julie Blauch.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Central PA Chapter, 600 Corporate Circle, Harrisburg, PA 17110 in her memory. Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 9 to May 10, 2020