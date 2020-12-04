Carole Sue Fies
Lebanon - Carole Sue Fies, age 74 of Lebanon, passed away on December 2, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1946 in Martinsburg, West Virginia to Robert and Arlean Watson. She was a 1964 graduate of Lebanon Senior High School.
Carole worked as a medical secretary at the Good Samaritan Hospital for 13 years before retiring from Royer's Flowers after 30 years. She had been a skilled bowler in her younger years, and always loved collecting seashells, gardening, baking and trying new recipes. She enjoyed attending the Philadelphia Flower Show and indeed, nurtured show-worthy plantings of her own such as her beautiful clematis, heritage lilacs, and variety of other perennials. But most of all, she was a dedicated mother, serving as a room mother for her children's classes and den mother for Boy Scouts, attending hundreds of tennis and sporting events for her kids, guiding them through life's challenges (usually unbiasedly concluding her kids were in the right), and caringly reminding them to take care of themselves. Her grandkids brought her so much joy. An avid reader, she was guaranteed to smile when reading to one of her grandchildren in her lap. She was also passionate about helping others and spent countless hours volunteering with various groups, including assisting with fundraising efforts on behalf of the American Cancer Society
and American Heart Association
, helping to register voters, and assisting in the gift shop and other activities as part of Friends of Spang Crest. She was a member of ABWA and Salem Lutheran Church.
Carole is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas P. Fies, Sr.; children Gail, Thomas Jr., Cara, and Leah, and their partners Mike Weitzel, Brian Keller, and Adam Trovinger; grandchildren Nicholas and Matthew Keller, and Natalie and Bradley Trovinger; mother Arlean (97); and sisters Sharen Albert, Sandy Uhler, and Loreen Myers, and brothers Rodney and Darvan Watson. She was predeceased by her father.
Due to current restrictions, private services will be held on December 11, 2020, followed by burial at the National Cemetery at Indiantown Gap. Rohland Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to Friends of Spang Crest, 945 Duke Street, Lebanon, PA.