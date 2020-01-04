|
|
Caroline G. Hershey
Lebanon - Caroline G. Hershey, 62, of Lebanon died Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Wellspan York Hospital. She was the wife of William C. Hershey to whom she was married 45 years.
Born in Altoona on January 29, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Tommy and Frances Carey David. She was the office manager at Hershey Portable Toilets which she owned with her husband.
Carol was a 1974 graduate of Warwick High School and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son William C. Hershey, Jr. and daughter-in-law Elizabeth, a daughter Christine and daughter-in-law Phyllis Annotto, three grandchildren Thomas, Daniel, and Kirsten, a great granddaughter Savannah, two sisters, four brothers, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10-11 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lauren's First and Goal Foundation in her memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020