Carrie Mae Goodman
Harrisburg - Carrie Mae Goodman, 95, of Harrisburg, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg. She was the wife of the late William Charles "Bill" Goodman, who passed away in June of this year.
Born in Fredericksburg on December 19, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Mamie (Swope) Sholly. Carrie was a homemaker, and member of Palm Lutheran Church.
Surviving is her daughter Jayne M. Razick, wife of Steve of Harrisburg, and grandson Noah Razick. She was preceded in death by a brother Guy Sholly, and sisters Betty Rohrer and Violet Sholly.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20th at 11 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Grand View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carrie's memory to Humane Society of Harrisburg, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019