Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Mae Goodman


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Mae Goodman Obituary
Carrie Mae Goodman

Harrisburg - Carrie Mae Goodman, 95, of Harrisburg, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg. She was the wife of the late William Charles "Bill" Goodman, who passed away in June of this year.

Born in Fredericksburg on December 19, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Mamie (Swope) Sholly. Carrie was a homemaker, and member of Palm Lutheran Church.

Surviving is her daughter Jayne M. Razick, wife of Steve of Harrisburg, and grandson Noah Razick. She was preceded in death by a brother Guy Sholly, and sisters Betty Rohrer and Violet Sholly.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20th at 11 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Grand View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carrie's memory to Humane Society of Harrisburg, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -