Carrie May "Jo" Meyerhoffer
Annville - Carrie May "Jo" Meyerhoffer, 99, of Annville, passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Countryside Christian Community. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl A. Troutman who passed away in 1976, and by her second husband, Frank Meyerhoffer.
Carrie, affectionately known by her extended family as, "Aunt Josie", was born in Annville on May 26, 1919 to the late John and Ida (Reich) Shuey. Carrie had worked as a laborer/packer for Reese's Candy Company. She was a member of Ono United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, was a pre-school "Grandma" for 12 years. She was a 70-year member of Bellegrove Fire Company, and a a member of the local Farm Women Group 19 for many years. She enjoyed traveling, baking, quilting, singing, and playing the accordion. She loved volunteering, especially for the Bellegrove Fire Company Carnivals which she did for many years and she was known as "The Candy Lady."
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Earlene B. Ruhl, and her siblings, Anna. S. Struphar, Stanley H. Shuey, Herman M. Shuey, Paul A. Shuey, and Thomas D. Shuey.
She is survived by her grandchildren: John Ruhl, Jr., Sherryl Ruhl, Crystal Tollefsen, Carol Hershey, Keldon Ruhl; granddaughters-in law: Maureen Ruhl, Michelle Ruhl; grandsons-in-law: David Tollefsen, Rich Hershey; 9 great-grandchildren: Shaun Ruhl, Geoff Ruhl, Dakota Anne Ritchie, Hannah Tollefsen, Julian Hershey, Isabel Hershey, Dylan Ruhl, Kaitlyn Ruhl, Olivia Ruhl; great-granddaughter-in-law Toni Ruhl; a great-great-granddaughter, Morgan Ruhl; and many nieces & nephews.
Also survived by a step family: step-son Lee Meyerhoffer & his wife Kim, step-daughter Rae Ann Redman, step-son Frank Jr, step-daughter-in-law, Joan Hunt and 12 step grandchildren, and several step-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2PM from Ono United Methodist Church, 9 Main Street, Ono. Interment will be in South Bellegrove Cemetery. There will be a viewing held an hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church, Ono Methodist Church, or the Bellegrove Fire Company, 1743 Blacks Bridge Road, Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019