Carroll Donald Lape
Newmanstown - Carroll Donald Lape, 90, of Newmanstown went to join his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 31, 2019 with his loving wife Linda by his side.
Carroll was born on January 26, 1929 in the Lebanon Hospital to Roy and Stella Lape.
Carroll graduated from Newmanstown High School with the class of 1949. He was a veteran in the Korean Conflict, where he saw active duty as a radioman in the U.S. Army.
Carroll was well known for having Cal-Pat's Dog Training School in South Lebanon, where he taught many people to train their dogs. He showed his Collie "Laddie" in obedience at many dog shows in the U.S. and Canada. He retired from RCA in Lancaster with 40 years of service and received many awards while working there.
Carroll was the maitre d at the Newmanstown Fire Company for many years. The history of Newmanstown was Carroll's hobby and he knew many of the facts about the town and even had a lot of pictures of the town from long ago. He was a member of the Tulpehocken Settlement Historical Society and a member of Elias United Church of Christ and this was a joy to him, as he was not only an elder, but took care of the Church on a daily basis.
Surviving in addition to his wife Linda May (Burkholder), are his daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Peter Pikna; his son Dana Lape; his grandchildren, Dylan Lape, Daulton Lape, and Sarah Pikna; a step-son, Scott Yeingst; step-grandchildren, Nicole Yeingst and Ali Butzer; step-great-grandchildren, Ava Black and Brantley Butzer; brothers, Larry and Roger Lape; and sisters, Jeanette Bennethum and Sandra Brossman.
He was preceded in death by his oldest grandson, Jerrad Pikna; brothers, Richard and Ronnie Lape; and a step-brother, Vernon Lape.
Services will be held at Elias U.C.C., Newmantown on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
The family will receive friends at the Church on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Interment will follow at Millcreek Memorial Cemetery, Newmanstown.
Flowers are welcome or a memorial donation may be made to Elias U.C.C., 9 N. Sheridan Rd., Newmanstown, PA 17073.
Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf is handling arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019