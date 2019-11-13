|
|
Carroll E. Ditzler, DDS
Lebanon - Carroll E. Ditzler, DDS, 83, of Mt. Gretna died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. He was the husband of Jean V. Fox Ditzler with whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage this past September.
Born in Lebanon on May 21, 1936, he was the son of the late Paul and Alma Neidig Ditzler. He retired as a self-employed dentist serving his Norman Drive location for 26 years.
Dr. Ditzler was a 1954 graduate of Lebanon High School, received his B.S. in Chemistry from Lebanon Valley College, his master's degree from the University of Delaware, and his DDS from Temple University, Philadelphia. He was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Lebanon where he was a member of the choir and bell choir. He was president of the Lebanon County Dental Society and 4th District Dental Society, a fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry, and a Free and Accepted Mason. He was also a member of the Perseverance Band of Lebanon, The Keystone Band, Rherersburg, and the Ephrata Concert Band. He enjoyed playing the trombone, euphonium, and piano as well as gardening.
Surviving in addition to his wife, is a daughter Janelle McLeod of Annville, two grandchildren McKenzie and Karleigh McLoed, a brother Ronald, husband of Joan Ditzler of Mt. Gretna, and a sister Charlotte, wife of Charles Allwein of Mt. Gretna.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 600 S. 12th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 at 11:00 AM. Inturnment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his Church or Lebanon Valley College, 101 College Avenue, Annville, PA 17003 in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019