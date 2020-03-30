Resources
Catherine I. Groft

Catherine I. Groft Obituary
Catherine I. Groft

Catherine I. Groft, 89, passed away on March 28th, 2020.

She was the widower of James L. Groft. They shared 61 years of marriage together.

Born in Lebanon, Pa she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Dillie Light.

She graduated from Lebanon High School in 1948. She enjoyed spending time with family, going to the casino, going to Disney, and shopping/lunch trips.

She is survived by two sisters: Fern Thome, Thelma McGowan; five children: Kevin Groft, David Groft, Wendy (Wayne) Hoffman, Paul Groft, Susan (Jeff) Putt; 9 grand-children; 13 great grand-children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law, and five brothers.

The celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
