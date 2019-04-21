|
Catherine L. Deraco
Lebanon - Catherine L. Deraco, 99, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home. Born in Italy on February 19, 1920, she was a daughter of the late James and Josephine (Guerissi) Deraco. Although Catherine became blind at the age of 2, she never allowed her disability stop her from pursuing her career in music. Catherine graduated from Lebanon Valley College and earned her bachelors degree at the former Philadelphia Music Academy. She was a music teacher for 27 years at the Overbrook School for the Blind in Philadelphia and later formed a choir named "The Nevilaires". She is survived by 2 sisters, Rose M. Kintzer, Eleanor Arnt and her husband, Peter, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 7 siblings, Theresa Polito, Pauline DeCaroli, Augustus "Gus" Deraco, Jerome Deraco, Ferdinand "Babe" Deraco, Josephine Deraco, and Gloria Deraco.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 23rd at St. Mary's Church, 2 N. 8th St., Lebanon, PA 17046. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A viewing will be held prior to Mass from 9-10 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's name may be made to St. Mary's Church at the above address or to the Overbrook School for the Blind, 6333 Malvern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19151. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
