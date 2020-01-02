|
|
Catherine M. Fasnacht
Lebanon - Catherine M. (Seabold) Fasnacht 93, of Lebanon, passed away in Maple Farms Nursing Home, Akron on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born in Lebanon on April 6, 1926, a daughter of the late Otto R. and Magdeline (Wentzel) Seabold. Catherine was the wife of the late Paul D. Fasnacht Sr. who passed away April 12 2002. Mrs. Fasnacht was employed by Robel Frocks as a Dressmaker where she retired in 1988 after 48 years with the company. She enjoyed Bingo at Glen Lebanon Fire Co. every Wednesday for many years, Hollywood Casino, Auto Racing and Jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lebanon. Surviving are her two sons: Paul D, husband of Carol Fasnacht, AZ and Robert K. Fasnacht of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a great great grandchild. Catherine was predeceased by her infant daughter Gail Marie and three sisters. A funeral service will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc. 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00AM with a viewing from 9:00AM until the time of the service. There will be an evening viewing on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM in the funeral home. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to the Glen Lebanon Fire Company 42 Glenn Lebanon Drive, Lebanon, PA, 17046 or St. Mary's Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church 2 N. 8th St, Lebanon, PA, 17046. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020