Myerstown - Catherine M. Schott, 80, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her daughter's residence.

She was the wife of Raymond L. Schott, who died April 11, 2020. They celebrated 56 years of marriage on October 19, 2019.

Born in Hershey on February 26, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy (Koons) Moyer.

Catherine was a member of Myerstown Church of the Brethren, the Goodwill Fire Co., Myerstown, Mt. Zion Fire Co., Perseverance Fire Co., Jonestown, and the Myerstown VFW. She was employed as a machine operator at Pfizer, Lititz, for 20 years, retiring in 2002. Catherine also worked at Sterling Drug Co., Myerstown, for 10 years. She enjoyed going to the beach with her family, dancing, and Elvis.

Catherine is survived by a son, Earl, Jr., husband of Kathy Faust, of Myerstown; daughters, Tammy Bedleyoung, of Myerstown, Trina Miller, companion of Mike Torres, of Myerstown, Lori, wife of David Ceresini, of Myerstown; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Lynn Bedleyoung; and a brother, Herbert Moyer.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, call 1-800-227-2345, or visit online www.cancer.org.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
