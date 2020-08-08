1/1
Catherine M. Smith
{ "" }
Catherine M. Smith

Hershey - Catherine M. Smith, 95, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the home of her son in Hershey. She was the wife for 75 years of the late Clarence N. Smith who died in 2017.

Born in Lebanon on May 4, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Kambich Molesvich. Her passion in life was dancing with her husband of 75 years and devout beliefs of God's Blessings for her family. She worked in production for 17 years at Sterling Drug, Myerstown.

Catherine and Clarence were lifetime members of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Annville.

Surviving is an only son, Clarence Randall Smith where she resided in a matrifocal love of family with his wife Ena L.Tafur Rua and her daughter Shiara S Cardona Tafur.

She had two daughters, Patricia Ann Stoner, and Pamela Susan Smith, 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Stephen Molesvich, and five sisters Elizabeth Acker, Barbara Pajski, Mildred Resonavich, Mary Funk, and Anna Sholley.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Christ Church, 200 S. White Oak Street, Annville, PA 17003 in her memory.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville oversaw all arrangements.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
