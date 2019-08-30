Services
Buch Funeral Home, Inc. - Manheim
21 Market Square PA
Manheim, PA 17545
(717) 665-4341
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church
103 East Market Street
Jonestown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church
103 East Market Street
Jonestown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Luther Acres Chapel
400 St. Luke Drive
Lititz, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine May Hess Sheaffer Freeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine May Hess Sheaffer Freeman Obituary
Catherine May Hess Sheaffer Freeman

Manheim - Catherine May Hess Sheaffer Freeman, 95, formerly of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Luther Acres, Lititz. Born in Jonestown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lizzie Tobias Hess. She was the wife of the late Paul B. Sheaffer who died in 1969. Catherine graduated in 1942 from the former Jonestown High School. She retired from Fulton Bank, Manheim and in her earlier years she worked for the Jonestown National Bank. Catherine was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jonestown and a former member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim and Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, Lititz where she was the organist for over 20 years.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan R. wife of Glen E. Martin of Lititz, two grandchildren; Scott husband of Erin Martin, Natalie wife of Joel Martin, a granddaughter-in-law, Katie Martin, and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan E. Martin, two brothers; Raymond C. and Warren T. Hess, and a sister, Myrle Bomberger.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 103 East Market Street, Jonestown on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Interment in Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery. A memorial service will also be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Luther Acres Chapel, 400 St. Luke Drive, Lititz. Those desiring may send contributions in Catherine's memory to Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 103 East Market Street, P.O. Box 658, Jonestown, PA, 17038. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home Manheim.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now