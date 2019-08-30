|
|
Catherine May Hess Sheaffer Freeman
Manheim - Catherine May Hess Sheaffer Freeman, 95, formerly of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Luther Acres, Lititz. Born in Jonestown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lizzie Tobias Hess. She was the wife of the late Paul B. Sheaffer who died in 1969. Catherine graduated in 1942 from the former Jonestown High School. She retired from Fulton Bank, Manheim and in her earlier years she worked for the Jonestown National Bank. Catherine was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jonestown and a former member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim and Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, Lititz where she was the organist for over 20 years.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan R. wife of Glen E. Martin of Lititz, two grandchildren; Scott husband of Erin Martin, Natalie wife of Joel Martin, a granddaughter-in-law, Katie Martin, and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan E. Martin, two brothers; Raymond C. and Warren T. Hess, and a sister, Myrle Bomberger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 103 East Market Street, Jonestown on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Interment in Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery. A memorial service will also be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Luther Acres Chapel, 400 St. Luke Drive, Lititz. Those desiring may send contributions in Catherine's memory to Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 103 East Market Street, P.O. Box 658, Jonestown, PA, 17038. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home Manheim.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019