Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Resources
Cecilia A. Woelfling

Myerstown -

Cecilia A. Woelfling, 83, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Stone Ridge Towne Center. She was the wife of the late Francis L. "Fritz" Woelfling. Born in Lebanon on October 13, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Lerch) Grill. Cecilia was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School's Class of 1954 and a faithful member of the Church of St. Cecilia. She worked as a seamstress for the former Gloray Sewing Factory in Robesonia and the former Diane Sewing Factory in Lebanon. Cecilia enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking and baking, crossword puzzles, and Friday night pinochle games. Cecilia is survived by three children - Jeffrey P. Woelfling and his wife Melodye, Steven M. Woelfling, Mark F. Woelfling and his wife Kelly; five grandchildren - Oliver, Isaac, Hannah, Ryan, and Reece; four siblings, Paul, Mary, John, and Donna; her daughter-in-law, Dena Woelfling; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores.

A visitation will be held from 11-12pm on Thursday, November 14th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will begin at 12pm. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cecilia's name may be made to the Church of St. Cecilia, 120 E. Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
