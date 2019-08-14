|
|
Cecilia Anne Putt
Georgetown, DE - Cecilia Anne Putt, 72, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Robert E. Putt, Jr. Born in Lancaster on June 6, 1947, Cecilia was a daughter of the late William and Josephine (Eckes) O'Connell. She was a 1965 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School and a member of St. Benedict's Church in Lebanon. Cecilia was an administrative assistant for the Lebanon County District Attorney's office, where she retired from with more than 20 years of service. She enjoyed trips to the casino, quilting, sewing, baking, and playing cards with her friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Robert Putt and wife Lisa of Lebanon, and Lori Hansen of Georgetown, DE; two grandchildren, Brayden and Kalli Putt of Lebanon; and a brother, Daniel O'Connell of York. She was preceded in death by a brother, William and a sister, Patricia.
There will be a visitation from 9:30-11:00am on Thursday, August 15th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th Street, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cecilia's name may be made to a hospice facility of your choice. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019