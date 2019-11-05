|
Charles B. Hansell, Sr.
Lebanon, PA - Charles B. Hansell, Sr. also known as "Charlie" or "Popeye", 85, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Sunday November 3, 2019. He was the husband of Nancy J. Goshert Hansell with whom he celebrated a 66th wedding anniversary in July. He was born on December 23, 1933 a son of the late Preston and Emily Batz Hansell. He had been a welder and had worked for Bressler Metal Works, H and E Machine and Wilbur Chocolate before his retirement. He was a member of the Jonestown Bible Church. He was a member of the Memorial U.M. Church bowling team for several years and was a former union leader. He had also served for many years as the treasurer for the Greenwood Cemetery Association. Mostly he will be remembered as a warrior for the Lord who cherished his wife and family. In addition to his wife he is survived by children: Harry Hansell and wife Michelle; Charles B. Hansell, Jr. and wife Amy; Cindy wife of Craig Kantner; Kim wife of Richard Seigrist; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother: Samuel Hansell and wife Joan; sisters: Mary Jane Cade and Barbara wife of Dale Engle; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson: Terry Hansell and brothers: Harry, Harrison, George, Preston and John Hansell as well as a sister; Marguerite Hansell. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am. From the Jonestown Bible Church, 14 Silvertown Rd., Jonestown, PA 17038. There will be no viewing but a visitation will take place immediately following the service in the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions can be made to Jonestown Bible Church or to the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church 600 Shepherd St., Jonestown, PA 17038.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019